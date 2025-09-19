Company officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, September 17, for the newly expanded/ remodeled Food City in Hardin Valley. One of our newer stores, it has found great acceptance in this rapidly growing section of Knox County, Tennessee.

“Our customers will find the same smiling faces, top quality products, exceptional customer service, and competitive pricing they have come to expect from Food City, along with some exciting new services and conveniences,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Over 9,700 sq. ft. of retail space has been added to the store, bringing the total square footage to 53,600+ sq. ft. and creating 50 new area jobs. The expansion includes the addition of a Starbucks café, offering a wide assortment of blended hot and cold coffees and beverages, and a variety of tasty breakfast sandwiches and pastries.

The meat, seafood, produce, grocery, dairy, frozen food, and beer/wine departments have been expanded to make way for added variety/selection. The food service department has been enlarged to incorporate some exciting new services, including a fresh food bar featuring a variety of soup, salad, and fruit selections, an Asian Wok, a hickory wood smoker, a brick oven pizza, fresh sushi, in-store made popcorn, specialty cake shop, sandwich station, and a large café seating area, along with an outdoor patio space.

The floral department has also been expanded, and an outside walk-up window has been added to the Food City Pharmacy.

“I would like to thank our loyal customers for their understanding and patience during the construction process,” says store manager Joe Fahy. “I think our customers will agree that these exciting new services were well worth the wait.”

Betsi James is the special events manager for the Food City Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.

