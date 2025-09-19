The Dining Duo does love a good Mexican Restaurant, and we have reviewed a few. This week, we enjoyed a great atmosphere and delicious food at Señor Cactus, tucked in on the corner of a small strip of businesses at 7811 Oak Ridge Hwy., Knoxville, Tennessee.

The menu gives several pages of choices from every category of Mexican fare one can imagine. We started with cheese dip and guacamole with the customary chips and salsa. Perfect combination.

Duo One ordered the favorite shrimp quesadilla, served with beans, rice and toppings. Another perfect choice.

Duo Two ordered the Burrito Acapulco: two burritos stuffed with shrimp, crab meat, onions, and tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with a creamy cheese sauce with rice. Not a bite left!

Señor Cactus is a great choice and is open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out-of-the-way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.