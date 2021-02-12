Streaming plays from Flying Anvil Theatre

Flying Anvil Theatre is rereleasing two shows from their 2020 virtual season as on-demand streaming videos from Feb. 12-22. Streaming passes for the shows are available starting on the 12th here.

The first on-demand offering is the original comedy “Branching Out,” by Jayne Morgan. Three bickering 60-something, white siblings discover they have a Black, much younger, half-sister during a family Zoom call. The three redefine their family tree in this adult comedy. Some mature language is used, themes are appropriate for high-school and up.

The next on-demand feature is the Halloween favorite “The Deadline.” Flying Anvil experiments with a new genre, the Horror Zoom, in this virtual production. Audience members follow a group of co-workers as their typical business meeting turns into something more sinister when strange lights and sounds start to disrupt their technology. This innovative and unexpected thriller is suitable for any audience that enjoys having their spine tingled.

“We’ve gotten many requests to make these shows available,” said artistic director Jayne Morgan. “We are happy to give our patrons the chance to enjoy the shows again and even binge them back-to-back. We are so lucky to have actors and creators who were willing to work with us while we learned the ropes of virtual live-theatre. It’s great that we can show their hard work again online.”

Tickets are recommended at $10, but audience members can choose their own price with “Pay What You Can” starting at $1.

Information provided by Flying Anvil Theatre.