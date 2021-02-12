Learn about bluebirds in online program

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society presents “Bluebirds: an American Success Story.” In the mid-twentieth century, bluebird populations plummeted by up to 90 per cent, but one simple idea has helped bluebirds thrive again. Learn how you can be part of this truly American success story at this Zoom educational presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.

Don Hazel, president of the Tennessee Bluebird Society, will share the story of one of the most beautiful songbirds all the way from egg to adult. Colorful photographs help tell this fascinating story. The program is sponsored by the UT Arboretum Society, the Tennessee Bluebird Society and the UT Forest Resources AgReseach and Education Center.

Don Hazel has lived in Tennessee for the past 14 years. He has written a bi-weekly nature article for the Glade Sun and the Crossville Chronicle newspapers for the past 11 years. He enjoys all thing outdoors and is president of the Fairfield Glade Fly Fish Club and vice president of Friends of Trails.

Registration for this free online event in Zoom format is required. To register go here. A link will be sent with confirmation for program access. Please contact Michelle Campanis at mcampani@utk.edu with any questions or registration issues. To learn more about the Arboretum Society or for questions on this program, go here.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.