Two gain licensure

At BarberMcMurry Architects, Trey McMillon, AIA, and Tayler Johnston, NCIDQ, have earned their licensure in architecture and interior design, respectively.

McMillon is now a licensed architect in the state of Tennessee. Architects study and train extensively, and become licensed to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the people who occupy and visit the structures they design.

McMillon joined the firm in 2019 with a master’s of architecture from Virginia Tech, and a bachelor’s of science in architecture from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is interested in urban planning and community design.

Johnston joined the firm in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in interior architecture from the University of Tennessee. She is also a WELL Accredited Professional, which is a sustainable design framework for improving health and human experience.

The National Certification for Interior Designers Qualification (NCIDQ) is the professional licensure for interior designers. Professional, licensed interior designers are qualified by education, experience and examination to enhance the function and quality of interior spaces.

Heather Beck is communications manager for BarberMcMurry Architects.