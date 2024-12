Martha Jean Bratton, a retired Knox County Schools administrator, provided a picture of two other famous KCS administrators enjoying breakfast and reminiscing last week. Oh, the stories the three of them could tell! Tommy Schumpert, Shirley Underwood and Martha Jean Bratton: a lifetime of service to the community and our youth.

All of us have a story and we want to tell yours! Send them to news@knoxtntoday.com.