What started out as a volunteer day turned into something magical!

Earlier this year, our Knoxville team spent their time helping refurbish the teachers’ workroom at Green Magnet Academy; while giving back they learned some students wouldn’t be able to participate at the upcoming Scholastic Book Fair.

FirstBank couldn’t let that happen so we came together to ensure every child went home with a book – and our team even helped set up and work the fair. This partnership is a testament to the power of giving back and the connections that grow from it!

Chris Parrott is Senior Vice President/ Regional Marketing Manager for FirstBank and can be reached at Chris.Parrott@firstbankonline.com.