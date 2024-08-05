Oh my, Tennessee has only one Dylan Sampson

Tennessee football fans are an amazing group. Loyalty and enthusiasm are handed down from generation to generation.

Newcomers, even migrants from Ohio, eventually catch the fever and pass it on.

I credit Robert R. Neyland with starting this powerful movement. His teams won 173 games. His military background led to a precise offense. His defense was dominant, the last to play an entire season without giving up a point. Believe me, that was amazing.

Neyland, on his way to becoming a general, never took success for granted. He did not overlook the opposition. I once heard him say, with a straight face, that the Volunteers must fear Chattanooga’s passing attack.

Three days later, the Vols nipped the Mocs, 41-0.

I doubt that Josh Heupel will lose any sleep over Chattanooga. I feel sure Tennessee fans won’t. But they have found other worries. The Volunteers don’t have enough all-American running backs.

This is a shocking discovery. Could it be none of the coaches could count in any of the months since last season? Fans can grasp this dilemma. There is an alarming shortage at a key position.

One fan wondered why the Vols didn’t go after some great running backs in the transfer portal.

Another said “We don’t have a single proven running back behind Dylan Sampson.”

It seems Dylan has limitations. One fan said he is only swift and evasive, not outstanding at pass protection and maybe not big and strong enough to withstand the beating he will take in the Southeastern Conference.

Oh my, what can we do? Another fan has a possible solution.

“Maybe Boo Carter can be at least slightly sensational as a fill-in until we find somebody better. Coach Heupel said Boo is a multi-talented athlete.”

“That won’t work,” said another, wringing his hands. “Boo is already playing three positions.”

Correct – and he is a freshman.

Here is a capsule assessment of the crisis:

Dylan Sampson, 5-11 and 200, four- or five-star prep star, was somehow rescued from Baton Rouge, just down river from the LSU Tigers, to wait in line for an opportunity at Tennessee.

Heupel had a convincing sales pitch. He told Dylan that running backs are very important, the “secret sauce” in his high-powered offensive machine. Rivals think quarterbacks, receivers and a veteran offensive line are what make the offense go. Heupel said running backs are the key.

Josh, an honest man as coaches go, did admit that Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and others would be in front of Sampson. He has since developed and improved.

Tennessee now says Sampson is explosive as thunder, fast as greased lightening and blessed with exceptional play-making ability. Paid promotions people, sworn to total accuracy in producing everything from brochures to billboards to hype videos, did not use those exact words.

Sampson is a junior. He waited when many reserves were seeking greener pastures. Sampson knows how rich he will become if he tops out. He provided a top-out clue in the 2023 Kentucky game – 93 yards on 15 touches, a TD run, a really big gain in the final drive when the Vols were running out the clock.

Dylan showed more in the bowl game against Iowa.

I don’t know who is No. 2. Cameron Seldon should be but he suffered a shoulder injury during spring ball that required surgery. Guessing is permitted but there is no way to know when he will be ready.

Seldon has far more ability than experience. He got just 25 carries last season.

Very promising De’Sean Bishop, 5-10 and 202, can play but has never taken a snap in a college game. He missed last season with a very bad ankle.

Strange background: At Karns High School, De’Sean had the second most rushing numbers (8,347 yards) in the history of TSSAA football. He had 102 touchdowns, third most. He was twice Mr. Football in class 5A.

Recruiting was relatively quiet. In 2021, several large schools expressed interest. In the spring of 2022, Bishop received scholarship offers from Charlotte, East Tennessee State, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee State, Miami of Ohio and UT-Martin. He committed to Coastal Carolina University.

He decommited after a coaching change. Appalachian State called. Tennessee missed on a prospect elsewhere and rebounded to Bishop. Of course, he said yes. The Vols had been his dream.

Sophomore Khalifa Keith (pronounced kah-LEE-fah) is a big back, 6-1, 239, with powerful potential. He had 11 carries in 2023.

Peyton Lewis is a highly regarded freshman who says he has recovered from repairs of a high school injury. He missed spring practice. He insists he is ready to rumble – as in starting over.

Not too long ago, Heupel faced the big decision of whether to go fishing in the transfer pool or stick with what he had. I think he looked but never found a capable back who fit the Tennessee culture and wanted to be a sub behind Sampson.

That the coach gambled on what he had instead of an outsider says a lot about the coach and quite a bit about Seldon, Bishop, Keith and Lewis. If all goes well, that may be plenty. If Sampson gets hurt …

Of course, Tennessee fans are patient realists. They don’t expect miracles every Saturday. They talk of nine victories but hope for 10 and a place in the 12-team playoffs.

Fans I have heard express opinions about running backs declare sincere faith in Dylan. They just aren’t sure one Sampson is enough.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com