The Knoxville Police Department recognized Officer Benny Mitchell and Sgt. Rodney Patton for their years of service to the KPD and the residents of Knoxville.

Mitchell and Patton are set to retire from the KPD at the end of 2024 after dedicating a combined 73 years of service to KPD and the city. Both are among the 15 longest tenured employees with the city of Knoxville government.

Officer Mitchell has served with KPD since 1989. Over that time, he has served as both a patrol officer, a member of the motors unit and a member of the special operations squad.

Sgt. Patton has served KPD since 1986, performing a number of critical roles, including being a member of the special operations squad and a supervisor over the violent crimes and homicide units.

The KPC website stated: “Words cannot express how much we appreciate Sgt. Patton and Officer Mitchell. They dedicated their lives to compassionately serving our community and made our department better. We will miss them greatly and wish them nothing but the best in retirement.”

Information and quotes for this story from KPD website.

