New community for Lenoir City

The Grove at Cedar Hills is coming to Lenoir City, near the intersection of Martel Road and Beals Chapel Road (the former Cedar Hills golf course). The development will feature 67 single-story homes on large lots, according to Ashley Cook, director of sales at Cook Bros. Homes, the developer.

Amenities include a clubhouse with an exercise facility, pool and a pickleball court. Each home has a private courtyard. Construction will start this summer and Cook will begin pre-selling homesites and homes this month. The first homes are scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

This is Cook Bros. Homes’ first Epcon community.

With three Epcon home plans, each home is designed and built to connect to the outdoors and the community. Starting at 1,519 square feet and going up to 2,769, these “smart floor plans” boast a variety of structural and finish options.

“It’s really targeted to people who want a luxury ranch home, a low-maintenance lifestyle, and a strong sense of community,” said Bri Zigler Clabo, chief operating officer at Cook Bros. Homes.

Cook Bros. Homes has specialized in building semi-custom homes for retirees and empty-nesters since 2004. The company plans a second Epcon community in Tellico Village, The Grove at Chatuga Coves, with 34 homesites currently available.

Cook Bros. Homes was founded in 2004 by brothers John and Ralph Cook.

Info at CookBrosHomes.com or EpconFranchising.com or 865-325-2500.

Quotes and information provided by Cook Bros. Homes.