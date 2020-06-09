Covenant, Acadia to build behavorial health hospital

Construction will begin in late 2020 on a new, state-of-the-art, 90-bed hospital at the corner of Old Weisgarber Road and Dowell Springs Boulevard in West Knoxville.

Slated to open in 2021, the new hospital is a joint venture formed by Covenant Health and Acadia Healthcare Inc. to provide accessible, high-quality behavioral health services for Knox and surrounding counties.

It will be built with the capacity to add another 48 beds and will provide comprehensive inpatient treatment for adults, seniors and adolescents who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance use disorders.

Covenant Health selected Acadia Healthcare, the nation’s largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company, as its partner because of Acadia’s commitment to patient- and family-centered care, strong clinical outcomes and proven track record of partnering with health systems across the country, according to a Covenant Health press statement.

“The shortage of resources for mental health is a national problem that we also face here in East Tennessee,” said Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant Health president and CEO.