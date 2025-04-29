The Blue Streak

My friend Cynthia Moxley sold her business (now called MoxCar Marketing and Communications), but kept working. In fact, she’s working more now than previously (it seems).

Recently, she covered Hats in Bloom to benefit the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum as well as the opening of the new multi-use stadium downtown.

Moxley publishes her work in The Blue Streak – which I highly recommend.

Birthday party!

The Portland Street Baptist Church, located in northwest Knoxville, hosts a monthly birthday party at the Volunteer Ministry Center.

The VMC posted: “Had a great group of folks from Portland Street Baptist Church join us in the Resource Center this afternoon to celebrate our neighbors’ birthdays for the month! The cupcakes and music were both incredible! Portland Street Baptist will be doing this once a month and we are excited for them to provide some extra love connection for our neighbors.”

And the church posted: “Such a Blessed Day at VMC, celebrating all April birthdays.” The church does not post clients’ pictures, but gave a shoutout to volunteers – The Faithful Few, J.W. Garner, Susan Henderson-Moser, Victoria King, April Grace Lopez and Andy Miller. “Looking forward to returning in May.”

Holleroo ahead

Seth Barber and friends have set the date: Holleroo, the street festival that celebrates everything Happy Holler, will be 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, May 17, 2025. The highlight may be the soapbox derby races down Central Street. Barber has not named the bands yet; he is looking for vendors. Info: here or 865-938-4040.

Barber is co-owner of The Pirate Tavern, a pirate-themed bar at 1207 N. Central, offering local beers and an extensive rum selection. The tavern also features THC-infused vapes and live entertainment.

Holston Show Choir

Auditions for Holston Show Choir will be on Friday, May 2, for the 2025-26 school year. For details, contact music director natalee.elkins@knoxschools.org/. Holston Summer Music Camp is set for June 9-13. Registration at https://linktr.ee/holstonshow. Why is the Holston Show Choir the best? Because kids and teachers work hard to get there.

Final curtain at Powell

Speaking of being the best, Powell High School music teacher Jim Kennedy has set his final concert for the Powell High Singers for this Thursday, May 1, at 7 p.m. in the PHS auditorium. He is retiring this spring.

The singers posted: “This concert will truly be one for the books; there will be joyful music, comedic skits and some heartwarming goodbyes. Come see us do what we love in the final chapter of this amazing book!”

Admission is free, but $10 will reserve the seat of your choice. Here Former students ought to make time for this one.

Halls Farmers Market: New location

The Halls Farmers Market will be at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 4328 E. Emory Road, this year. It’s open every Saturday, May 10 – October 4, 2025, from 9 a.m. until noon. It is sponsored by the Halls Crossroads Women’s League. Info here.

Oak Ridge Conference Center is new

The city of Oak Ridge will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 7, at 1 p.m. for the new Oak Ridge Conference Center. All are invited to 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike for light refreshments and a tour of the facility.

Expect remarks from Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch and City Manager Randy Hermann.

The city transformed a portion of the Oak Ridge Civic Center into a 10,834-square-foot conference center that features a banquet hall that can comfortably seat 320 people at tables and can become three smaller meeting spaces with partitions set up. There are also two smaller breakout rooms with meeting tables, chairs and monitors located at the front of the facility.

As part of the project, an updated sprinkler system was installed in the entire Civic Center facility. The Civic Center’s recreational spaces like the pool, gym and social room remain at the facility.

Info: Julie Lee at 865-425-3454 or here.