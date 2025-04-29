Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Spain and Portugal in state of emergency without power. Cancelled or stranded trains, no traffic lights, stuck elevators, businesses and homes in darkness caused mass chaos for these two countries disconnected from their main power source.

National headlines:

Supreme Court hears student disabilities case. According to the SCOTUS blog, the case is to determine what exactly is ‘free and appropriate’ education for a student with disabilities. Three sets of statutes are being brought forth in this case: the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

President proposes possible tax cut. The president proposed a new income tax schedule for people making $200K or less due to the newly imposed tariffs: taxes could be reduced substantially or completely eliminated. The Constitution gives Congress the power to tax. Congress typically enacts Federal tax law in the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Keep up with Congress Congress is on recess until May as no meetings are scheduled except one on April 30.

Stocks still volatile: Follow the stock market: Market Watch

State headlines:

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park Historic Market Day. On Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., this free event will offer visitors the opportunity to learn about the farm experience in the late 19th century, observing and participating in various facets of agricultural life. From wagon repair to dyeing techniques, Historic Market Day showcases essential skills and trades that sustained families during the period.

60 high schools receive Anne Dallas Dudley Award. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced Tennessee high schools that are this year’s recipients of the Anne Dallas Dudley Award which focuses on increasing voter registration in Tennessee among students who will be 18 or older on or before the next election. Schools registering 100 percent of eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. We had several local winners.

Local 2025 Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Winners :

Grainger High School (Grainger County)

Greenback High School (Loudon County)

Harriman High School (Roane County)

Loudon County High School (Loudon County)

Monroe County Virtual School (Monroe County)

Northview Senior Academy (Sevier County)

Sequoyah High School (Monroe County)

Sevier County High School (Sevier County)

Sweetwater High School (Monroe County)

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny and warm According to the National Weather Service, today will be sunny, with a high near 83 and tonight’s low around 64. Wednesday will see a return to a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms but mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

The mayor’s budget and firefighter lawsuit. Mayor Kincannon’s budget has one-fifth of the finances designated for a step raises for police officers and firefighters despite the city of Knoxville filing a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by KFD firefighters who claim the new municipal pay scale negatively impacted long-serving department members.

