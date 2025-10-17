Tomorrow is a special day for Joe the Sloth! It’s National Sloth Day, started in 1996, dedicated to the conservation and rehabilitation of wildlife in Colombia.

Sloths are slow-moving mammals often found in Central and South America. The two major types are the two-toed and three-toed sloths. However, sloths resemble a furry bear/ monkey, but their closest relatives are anteaters and armadillos.

Sloths spend their lives in the tropical rainforests. They move slowly — covering about 40 yards per day while munching on leaves and twigs. Sloths have an exceptionally low metabolic rate and spend 15 to 20 hours per day sleeping.

Be they two-toed or three — sloths come in one of six species:

Pygmy three-toed sloth

Maned sloth

Pale-throated sloth

Brown-throated sloth

Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth

Hoffman’s two-toed sloth

Linnaeus is a two-toed sloth at Zoo Knoxville. Joe the Sloth and Linnaeus are at the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Center, and the Free Encounter with Joe the Sloth happens on Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

