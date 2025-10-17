Ijams ‘Bat House’ housewarming ahead

Ijams Nature Center will host a free “housewarming” program on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 6-8 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the nonprofit nature center’s new bat house.

The bat house is expected to host more than 100,000 Mexican free-tailed bats (Tadarida brasiliensis) when the colony is fully established.

The 10-foot x 12-foot structure is specifically designed to meet the needs of this bat species. It has multiple roosting chambers with close spacing and rough interior surfaces for the bats to grip.

Attendees will see the bat house, learn more about the species and see firsthand how the Knoxville community is working together to protect and sustain wildlife.

Ijams naturalists will lead short, guided walks to the bat house. Once at the site, Dr. Gary McCracken, UT professor emeritus of ecology and evolutionary biology and bat researcher, will talk about the benefits of bats and why this project is important to the community.

Bats are often misunderstood, but they play vital roles in ecosystems. Each night, a Mexican free-tailed bat can eat insects that otherwise would damage crops or become pests. Over a large colony, this impact is enormous.

This site is close to water and abundant insect life, yet is secluded from disturbance. Ijams staff anticipate that this new habitat will become a nightly spectacle for visitors, and a living classroom for learning about bats. Tickets for the bat house celebration are free, but registration is required at Ijams.org/hallo-week-at-ijams.

Ijams Nature Center contributed information and quotes for this report.

Knoxville Resident Begins Peace Corps Service

Caroline Platt of Knoxville, Tennessee, has been accepted into the Peace Corps. Platt departed for Morocco on September 12, 2025, to begin training as a youth development facilitator volunteer.

Platt is a 2023 graduate of University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in political science. In Morocco, Platt will collaborate with community members to assess youth needs and design empowerment programs.

Platt joins the 47 Tennessee residents currently serving in the Peace Corps. More than 2,096 Tennessee residents have served in the Peace Corps since 1961. Peace Corps volunteers serve in host communities for two years following three months of training and receive a living stipend, housing, extensive language and technical training, and financial benefits that can include graduate school fellowships after service.

Individuals are encouraged to apply online. When/ if the government shutdown ends, visit peacecorps.gov to learn more.

Kelsey McMahon, communications specialist for the Peace Corps, contributed information and quotes for this report.

KKB gets state award and excellence grant

Tennessee Department of Transportation has recognized 13 winners of the Keep Tennessee Beautiful Awards of Excellence grant competition, presenting a total of $54,000 in grants to environmental leaders across the state. Keep Knoxville Beautiful received $2,000. The awards ceremony was held during the 2025 Biennial Conference in Murfreesboro.

Missy Marshall, executive director of Keep Tennessee Beautiful, and Steve Allen, representing TDOT Commissioner Will Reid, presented the awards.

East Tennessee winners were Keep Knoxville Beautiful, Keep Sevier Beautiful, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, Greene County Partnership, Jennifer Wilder of the Greene County Partnership, Keeping the Valley Beautiful; Lisa Bryant of Keep Sevier Beautiful, Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges.

Visit Keep Tennessee Beautiful for additional information.

Notes and Quotes

Oakes Farm in Corryton has a corn maze every Thursday-Sunday through November 2, 2025. Tickets are available here.

Bike Walk Knoxville has organized a one-mile walk with elected officials on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 6 p.m. starting at the John T. O’Connor Senior Center, 611 Winona St, Knoxville. Anyone interested will be welcomed to join. Bring water.

Outdoor Knoxville, a calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation, has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Quote: Despite the government shutdown, state and local leaders are keeping the Smoky Mountains National Park open for business. Here’s a link for updates on what’s open and what’s not. Link is maintained by Smokies Life, a nonprofit support group that has not shut down. — Said by everybody who is disgusted that Washington politicians can’t keep the lights on.

