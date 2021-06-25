Mysteries of the monarchs

Join the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society for its First Thursday Nature Supper Club on July 1 to learn about monarch metamorphosis. Prepare a stay-at-home supper and log-on at 7 p.m. to watch local naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales entertain and teach via Zoom. According to “Scientific American,” over 80 percent of all life on Earth are insects with over 50 percent of those going through complete metamorphosis. It happens throughout the year, but few ever witness it. Bales will show monarch butterfly metamorphosis and migration and follow one monarch he documented with his camera from egg to first flight.

This is a virtual Zoom presentation and registration for this free online event is required. To register go here and click on the event. The program will be recorded. To learn more about the Arboretum Society or for questions on this program, go to here. Please contact Michelle Campanis with any questions or registration issues.

