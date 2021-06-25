Pre-Independence Day fun

Celebrate July 4 early: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at New Harvest Park off Washington Pike just east of Target. Mayor Glenn Jacobs will host two rounds of trivia: the first for kids 7 and younger; the second for kids 8-11. Participation is free, and families can also enjoy the park’s splash pads and playground. Papa John’s will sell $1 slices of pizza, and Knox Dough also will have treats available for purchase. First place in each round will win a $50 Visa Gift Card and a bag of books. Second place winners will take home a bag of books. Third place winners will receive some awesome Knox County Public Library and Read City USA swag. More information including rules can be found here.

Knoxville: Independence Day Concert by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in the Tennessee Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park. This is a free, family-friendly concert sponsored by Pilot Company. Details here.

Farragut: The annual Independence Day Parade will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the Farragut High School junior lot and proceed down West End Drive to West Point Drive to Kingston Pike. The parade continues to Boring Road (former Ingles store site). Fleet Feet Sports will host the fifth annual Farragut Freedom Run, one- or two-miles, prior to the start of the parade.

The Powell Lions Club Parade will step off from Powell Middle School at 11:30 a.m. and march to the back lot of Powell High School. Registration forms for participants are now available on the Powell Lions Club website here. Get updates on the Lions Club Facebook page here. After the parade, come to the PBPA Party at Powell Station Park (the splash pad). The party will feature free food, drinks, games, petting zoo and more. Info at PowellTN.org