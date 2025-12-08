TOA Orthocast Episode 4 is here! Dr. Kent Rinehart and hand therapist, Landon Pardue, explain how plating wrist fractures helps patients get moving ASAP — and why that movement matters.

Listen now, anywhere you listen to podcasts, or listen here.

