Covenant Health is bringing advanced, patient-centered care closer to home for Blount County families as the organization, its partners and community leaders officially break ground on Covenant Health Springbrook, a new 60,000-square-foot medical facility in the Springbrook Farm area of Alcoa.

Springbrook is the 363-acre site of the former Alcoa Inc. West Plant. The city of Alcoa envisions a major town center with retail, services, housing and more.

The ceremony will take place Wednesday, December 10, at 4 p.m. near 1388 Tesla Blvd., in Alcoa. (Parking is available at Food City.)

The medical hub will offer urgent care, primary care, specialty services and rehabilitation through a partnership with Covenant Health, Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic (KOC) and Realty Trust Group (RTG).

Covenant Health Springbrook will provide convenient access to comprehensive care for Blount County families and reflects a vision to make Alcoa a hub for advanced, patient-centered care where technology, expertise and compassion intersect to improve quality of life through better health.

Catherine Howell contributed information for this report.