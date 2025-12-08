The final week of high school football saw two area teams earn runner-up status after great seasons, and one team repeat as state champion.

Sevier County fails to repeat as state champion, ending its season with a loss to Page in a state championship rematch: Page 21, Sevier County 14

Gatlinburg-Pittman lost to Westview after a memorable season: Westview 62, Gatlinburg-Pittman 21.

Alcoa, District 3A State Champion in 2024, moved to District 4A in 2025 to win an 11th consecutive state championship: Alcoa 47, Pearl Cohn 27.

All brackets for state final results: https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/

