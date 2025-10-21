Food City continues to support Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic with last Friday’s check presentation totaling $25,000 to help expand Mountain Hope’s mission to provide quality healthcare to the medically uninsured residents of Sevier County, Tennessee.

These funds will support the renovation project currently underway at the clinic in Kodak. Earlier story here.

Pictured above at the ceremony are: (front) Carol Agee, Mountain Hope board president; Betsi James, Food City special events manager; Junior Watson, Food City store manager and Mountain Hope board member; Deborah Murph, Mountain Hope executive director; Larry Waters, Sevier County mayor; Katie Penny, Food City executive VP of store operations, Knoxville Division; Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing; Barry Brogan, Food City district manager; (back) Kelsey Linkous, Food City assistant store manager; Daryl Roberts, Mountain Hope board member; Steve Smith, Food City president/CEO; Jeff Taylor, Mountain Hope Board Member; Tyler McFalls, Food City store manager,

An early start to Halloween fun at Mascot Park

Knox County Parks & Rec will show two scary movies outside at Mascot Park on Saturday, October 25, starting at 6 p.m. It’s a double feature, actually, with Hotel Transylvania: Transformania at 7:30 and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at 9:30. It’s free, but keep an eye on the Facebook page for Parks & Rec in case of a weather cancellation.

Pre-movie events include a costume contest, presented by Mascot United. It’s for kids, families and Halloween lovers of all ages. In addition, kids’ activities like wooden pumpkin painting will happen before the movies start.

Mascot Park is located at 1909 Number Two Drive, Mascot, Tennessee. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and blankets. And this is free to all Knox County residents. Not just those who live in Mascot.

KPD presents TLC for the IACP

Knoxville Police Department leaders were in Denver, Colorado, last week to present a program on Knoxville’s place-based violence reduction initiative (Project TLC). KPD Chief Paul Noel, Deputy Chief Brian Evans, Captain Nevin Long and Crime Analysis Supervisor Christine Mullan presented a workshop at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference.

Project TLC is a long-term collaborative approach designed to prevent gun violence and improve quality of life in small areas that have been disproportionately impacted by violent crime.

“The initiative has proven to be extremely successful at both reducing crime and enhancing community relationships. We were proud to share our strategies and successes with law enforcement agencies from all across the country,” said Noel.

‘Aging: A Family Affair’ provides practical info on aging

An Office of Aging Celebration of 50 years of service will be 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursday, November 6, 2025, at Rothchild Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. The 50th celebration will be at 11:30 a.m. Highlights include health screenings by UT Medical Center along with 80 vendors to discuss programs and services.

Registration is $25 per person ($30 after October 24) and includes:

Light breakfast

Keynote session

Your choice of workshops (choose 3)

Lunch

Resource Expo

Free health screenings from The University of Tennessee Medical Center

Register online at knoxseniors.org or call 865-524-2786.

In Memoriam: Scott Cagle founded Northstar Church

The founder of Northstar Church in West Knoxville has died. Scott Cagle was 62.

Northstar began when some 90 people met in the backyard of a home on Westland Drive on July 20, 2003. The first official service was held the next week with 305 in attendance in the CAK Middle School gym. Learn more at the church’s website here.

Pastor Scott passed away on October 17, 2025. The new lead pastor at Northstar is Cory Haney.

Mr. Cagle was homegrown in South Knoxville, graduating from Doyle High School in 1981 and then graduating from Carson-Newman College. He received his master’s degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

Scott and Melissa Jenkins were married in 1984. They had two children. The full obituary is here.

The church family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 25, at Northstar Church, 9929 Sherrill Blvd., Knoxville, for a celebration of life service.

Notes & Quotes

Fair Havens Baptist Church will host Wild Blue Yonder in concert at a free fall festival on Sunday, October 26, 2025, starting at 4 p.m. with hot dogs, hamburgers and good fun. The church is at 8909 Pedigo Road, Powell, near Copper Ridge School.

Final weekend for Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, presented by Humana. Come for autumn sights, sounds and flavors. Live music, Great Pumpkin LumiNights and more. Here’s the show schedule

Evan Bernstein, a national leader in combating antisemitism, will speak noon to 2 p.m. Friday, October 31, 2025, at Arnstein Jewish Community Center, 6800 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville. He is vice president of community relations for Jewish Federations of North America. Lunch for $10 is provided if you RSVP by October 24 to Nora Sweat at 865-690-6343 ext. 8 or by email at nsweat@jewishknoxville.org/.

Buffat Heights Baptist Church Football Festival – Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, 6-8 p.m. Church is located at 2800 Mill Road in Northeast Knox County. Tailgate food and fun for the entire family.

Olde Concord Fall Festival will be Saturday, October 25, 2025, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Choto Masonic Lodge. Supporting LIFT East Tennessee; local vendors, local music, food and beverage trucks.

Corryton Possum Chase: Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. It’s fun to run in the country. And proceeds support the Corryton Community Club and Hospitality Food Pantry. State records races – 2, 4 and 8 miles.

Quote: During the 2021 Israel–Palestine crisis, “We call on all Jewish institutions – regardless of affiliation – to … encourage its members to take basic steps toward … volunteer security.” In response to the January 2022 Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis, “There’s been more and more investment in security in the different major cities and communities around the country but it needs to stay that way. I think there needs to be reminders and the reminder shouldn’t have to be a Colleyville.” – Evan Bernstein, in response to antisemitic attacks in the United States.

