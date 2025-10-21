All community is welcome to the Free Pancake Breakfast at Fountain City Presbyterian on Saturday, October 25, 9:00-10:30 a.m., 500 Hotel Road in the Fellowship Hall No cost or registration required.

On Sunday, October 26, 5-7 p.m., the community is invited to the annual Trunk or Treat held in the parking lot to the right of the church. No cost or registration required.

Are you experiencing loss? The holidays are on the horizon and can be a difficult time in grief. Fountain City Presbyterian is hosting a free luncheon presentation of Surviving the Holidays, on Tuesday, November 11, 12:30-2:30 p.m. This GriefShare program that will provide tools on to survive the holidays.

No cost and all materials are provided but registration is needed to plan for food and materials.

Registration for Surviving the Holidays

