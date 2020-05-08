Mountain bikers go live

Mountain bikers (like distance runners and maybe even bowlers) use their sport as an excuse to drink beer. So what happens when the government shuts down everything but food and beer? Nothing good.

The Appalachian Mountain Bike Club announces that Knoxville and Knox County trails are open and the AMBC is ready to ride.

Matthew Kellogg is executive director of the group, while Wes Soward is president. Some 72 bikers joined a virtual meeting on Monday (5/4). For the flavor of the group, let’s review their report of that meeting.

Poll: Where have you been riding during the shutdown? Urban Wilderness, Sharps Ridge and Loyston topped the list.

Trail reports: As of 5/4, the city of Knoxville Parks & Rec has reopened all trails. “Please use social distancing practices on and off the trail.”

Work party recaps:

March 7 – Harper Audi fed 50 volunteers and Hi-Wire Brewing kicked in the cold beers! We worked Lost Chromosome and trails in Hastie in the Urban Wilderness.

Twenty-three people of their own accord have put in 104.5 hours for a total of $2,657.44 of value! If you, or your quaranteam, would like to work on your neighborhood trail, we’d be happy to check our tools out! Reach out to Matthew Kellogg about our Rogue Hoes To-Go program info@AMBCknox.org.

“Work days aren’t for everyone but they are for most people.” ~ Matthew Kellogg

Poll Two: Which is your favorite trail building tool? Multiple choice: rogue hoe, loppers, bucket or sledge hammer? The clear winner was the rogue hoe with loppers coming in second.

Events recap:

The Tennessee National race at Windrock Bike Park happened on March 7. Two local pro riders made the podium! These guys love to train in our backyard!

The always fun Tres Amigos Sokno Taco third anniversary Celebration and Scavenger Hunt (benefiting AMBC) was March 1 and a good time was had by all!

We have a new date for our BIG BAD Marathon Water Stop! Nov. 15. BEER THERE!

News:

Report any trail issues or down trees to trails@AMBCknox.org. A screenshot of your location on an app or map showing the location of the problem is super helpful. We’ll get it taken care of!

Please log your volunteer hours at hours@AMBCknox.org.

Dave Williams is available to work on some problem spots. On the list currently are touching up the currently closed downhill trails and drainage on Booger and Pit Viper at Fort Dickerson.

Socks are back in stock in the club store! Katie Tugwell says “Take my money!” GET SOME!

The Knoxville Adventure Collective has set up Solo de Mayo, a solo virtual "race" happening May 1-10. Ride! Paddle! Run! and log your times on Strava. Winners get prizes!

IMBA is having a membership drive during the months of May & June. Go online to check your status and tell your friends! Don’t worry – we’ll remind you again.

Don’t worry – we’ll remind you again. WE HAVE A BEER! Elkmont Exchange+ Lipman Brothers = easy drinking “Best Medicine” goodness with a can designed by our very own Sara Witt! Stay tuned for a list of retailers!

If you are interested in any of the many featured looks or delicious treats from this evenings show, please hit up the AMBC online store and consider reaching out to our awesome local favorites. They support us during good times and can really use our help right now.

About: The Appalachian Mountain Bike Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to promoting sustainable trail access for off-road bicyclists and to maintaining the trails on which mountain bikers ride. The AMBC supports the conservation of open spaces and is committed to educating mountain bicyclists to ride sensitively and responsibly in order to protect the natural environment and the experience of other trail users.

