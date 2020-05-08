GoCart expands to more Knox area stores

Great news! Food City is continuing to expand its GoCart curbside pick-up service. We recently added 10 new service locations, including three in Knox County.

“During these unprecedented times, curbside pick-up is more important to our customers than ever,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

GoCart is now available at 65 Food City locations. The service is convenient and simple to use. Customers select their purchases on-line, the order is filled by a professional shopper and loaded into their vehicle when they arrive at the store. Payment can be made on-line or at the time of pick-up. Food City charges a service fee of $4.99, regardless of the order size.

Customers can visit Food City’s website to create an account or log into their existing foodcity.com account. Once they select the nearest GoCart store as their home store, they can shop from thousands of items, including weekly specials or search departments to add items to their cart.

Here are the 10 new locations:

Food City #614, 181 Western Plaza Way, Newport, TN

Food City #620, 2120 Highway 411, Vonore, TN

Food City #654, 507 South Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN

Food City #655, 7510 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN

Food City #678, 5801 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN

Food City #682, 7608 Mountain Grove Drive, Knoxville, TN

Food City #724, 420 Market Street, Dayton, TN

Plus, limited pick-ups at three Virginia stores:

Food City #827, 1135 Claypool Hill Mall Road, Cedar Bluff

Food City #852, 1000 Leatherwood Lane, Bluefield

Food City #890, 159 Pittston Road, Lebanon

Food City associates mourn passing of Tom Hembree

The Food City family lost a valued member on April 18 with the passing of Thomas R. Hembree.

Tom Hembree, 69, was a life-long Food City associate and served as senior vice president of marketing prior to his retirement in 2010. He was frequently in Knoxville when Food City sponsored community events and fundraisers.

Mr. Hembree was the father of Drew Hembree, vice president and managing partner of JCS Sales, and brother-in-law of Steve Smith, company president/CEO.

He served on the board of directors for a number of organizations, including the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association and Sequoyah Council Boy Scouts of America. He was also heavily involved with Bristol Motor Speedway and Food City’s sponsorship of the speedway’s two annual NASCAR racing events.

A native of Rockwood, Tennessee, Mr. Hembree was named 2002 Grocer of the Year by the Tennessee Grocers Association.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Smith Hembree. Obituary information is here.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.