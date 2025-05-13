The first time that I can remember traveling on the interstate, I was about 4 years old. The interstate system was still a new (and still being constructed) thing in Tennessee when I was very little. Whether it was 1969 or 1970, I don’t recall. But what I do remember is that we were going to my cousins’ new house in Crestwood Hills.

The drive from Fountain City seemed to take forever even though traffic was light. What could be seen from the road, once you got past Papermill, was still a whole lot of farm land. It’s hard to imagine back to when I-40 running through Knox County was just a four-lane, and the configuration of the Walker Springs exit was entirely different from what it is now.

I’m not sure I could go find the house they grew up in without some refresher directions. And nowadays, road warrior though I was for many years, traveling 1-40 mostly just sets my teeth on edge. Light traffic is no longer a thing here, unless it’s 3 a.m.

The interstate changed how people traveled, and it changed the course of development in Knox County. Land west of Walker Springs is no longer dominated by farms. Kingston Pike was the preferred east-west route across the county to points beyond was dotted with diners and motor courts to accommodate the tourists passing through (see Mona Smith’s story here).

Just over the Knox County line, immediately west of Farragut in Loudon County, is Dixie Lee Junction, where U.S.-70 and U.S.-11 converge as they run together eastward across the county. It’s not just a road convergence, it’s a community. One that many a west Knox Countian blew through on their way to Lenoir City to hit a package store, in the days before Farragut incorporated and the city of Knoxville had skinny fingers of annexation reaching out to Turkey Creek. Tennessee state law prohibits the sale of liquor by the bottle (excepting beer and wine) in unincorporated areas.

Dixie Lee is also where everyone (then and now) ran to buy fireworks for New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July. Or any other major holiday as seems to be the case now. Because then as now, the sale and use of fireworks in Knox County is illegal, not that anyone pays attention to that. My only other comment on that is when I was little, fireworks were sparklers, lady fingers, bottle rockets and Roman candles. Occasionally someone got their hands on some M-80s or cherry bombs. Today’s fireworks are more like the pyrotechnics of a KISS concert.

The original Ott’s Barbeque was located at Dixie-Lee Junction as well as the long-gone Sharp’s Supermarket, Marion Tourist Court, the Dixie Lee Motel and the Court Café. The Dixie-Lee Drive-In Theatre was also a big draw in the area, though by the time I was growing up the movie selections were not exactly what you wanted on a gigantic screen outdoors. It closed for good in the 1980s, but the sign and screen remained until the early 1990s. A fireworks store is pretty much the only remnant of what used to be.

Beth Kinnane writes a history feature for KnoxTNToday.com. It’s published each Tuesday and is one of our best-read features.

Sources: The Knoxville Journal digital archives