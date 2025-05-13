Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Last living hostage to be released: Edgar Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli American who has been held hostage by Hamas since 2023, will be released to Red Cross representatives inside the Gaza Strip.

Pope Leo XIV wants aggressive-free media. The Pope’s first audience with the press was one of a expressing the vision for a more peaceful world beginning with a non-aggressive media.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress: Congress will have 13 meetings today including examinations of future heads in the government: here.

Stocks surge: Follow the stock market: Market Watch

US-China deal in force May 14 President Trump reached an agreement with China to lower tariffs by 115% while retaining a U.S. baseline 10% tariff on China, and set a path for future discussions to open market access for American exports.

Lower prices for U.S. medications? President Trump signed an executive order giving the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services a 30-day deadline to negotiate lower prices for U.S. medications with drugmakers. See story on WBIR.

State headlines:

Tennessee Attorney General warns against earthquake scammer. AG Jonathan Skrmetti warned residents to guard against scammers exploiting the May 10, 2025, earthquake that impacted the region. Consumers always retain the right to cancel any door-to-door sales contract within three days of signing. Visit the Tennessee Attorney General’s Consumer Protection website at tn.gov/consumer.

Local headlines:

Weather: Showers continue According to the National Weather Service, we have another day of showers and a possible thunderstorm with a high near 76 and a low of 60. Same forecast for Wednesday with a little warmer air at 79 degrees.

4.1 earthquake rattle area: No damage or injuries reported. We all felt it or most of us did. The United States Geological Survey reported the 4.1 magnitude earthquake was felt in areas across East Tennessee. See where on WBIR coverage.

Mayor reveals plan for homeless veterans. Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced a new project that would build a “tiny home village” for homeless veterans.

