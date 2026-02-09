In today’s social landscape, community ministries are seeking donations to sustain their vital initiatives that support our neighbors through education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and spiritual guidance.

This column highlights several ministries actively seeking support, showcasing their unique contributions and the importance of community involvement. By sharing their stories and challenges, we hope to inspire readers to contribute, whether through financial support, volunteering, or raising awareness. Together, we can empower these ministries to make a lasting impact.

KnoxTNToday – sponsored ministries are listed in alphabetical order, not by priority.

Faith N Friends: Faith N Friends is a 501(c)(3) non-profit horse rescue and sanctuary located in Corryton, Tennessee. Founded in 2016, the organization Faith N Friends works to meet both equine and human needs by providing compassionate care, treatment, and training, and by thoughtfully matching loving owners with the right horse — all while supporting and educating horse owners and the broader community.

Harmony Family Center: Since 1996, Harmony has provided innovative programming and therapeutic services across Tennessee, impacting more than 211,000 children, families, and individuals. In partnership with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, they offer support for children and families at every phase of the foster care and permanency journey.

Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation: The foundation was chartered in 2004 and reorganized in 2019 to provide supplemental financial support to advance Hillcrest Healthcare’s belief that Everyone Matters.

Humane Society Tennessee Valley: The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley’s mission is to serve our region’s shelters, pets, and the people who love them through holistic, lifesaving initiatives and care. Based on HSTV’s continued success with adoptions and animal care, they are at a lifesaving rate of 98% of all incoming animals to their shelter. (Formula used: Live outcomes / Total outcomes).

Knox Area Project Access (KAPA): Since 2006, KAPA has coordinated health care for more than 38,000 low-income East Tennesseans without access to health insurance or government-sponsored programs. Patients served from Knox, Anderson, Roane, Loudon, Morgan, Monroe, Scott, Campbell, Claiborne, Union, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Sevier, Blount, Cumberland, White, Putnam, Jackson, Clay, Pickett, Overton, and Fentress counties.

Sacred Ground Hospice: Established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2017, Sacred Ground Hospice House responds to the calling to provide our community with a residential hospice home with comprehensive, loving care as well as family and spiritual-based support.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee : All programs are designed to serve those experiencing hunger across East Tennessee, from children to seniors, and everyone in between. The programs strive to distribute food to every corner of the community, provide educational resources, and end the cycle of poverty.

YWCA Knoxville: Since its establishment in 1899, YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley have been at the forefront of community transformation. Today, with facilities in downtown Knoxville, East Knoxville and Oak Ridge, YWCA continues to serve over 11,300 individuals annually, extending its reach across a six-county service area.

