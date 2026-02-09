The Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law (LMU Law) will host its second annual Student Public Interest Fellowship (SPIF) Auction on Thursday, March 26, 5 p.m. at LMU Law.

Bridgett McMahan, president of the LMU Duncan School of Law Alumni Association, will serve as a speaker at the event.

After graduating from LMU Law in 2015, McMahan joined Broadway Electric Service Company (BESCO) and Engert LLC as a contract administrator. She is now president – the first female president in the company’s 74-year history.

Her undergraduate degree in political science is from the University of Missouri. McMahan serves on the board of the Knoxville Chamber, and is an active member of the CEO Champions for the 865 Academies, Tennessee Association of Construction Counsel (TACC), Executive Women’s Association (EWA) and Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO).

The LMU Law Alumni Association is the title sponsor of the 2026 SPIF Auction. Last year’s inaugural auction raised nearly $20,000 which supported seven law students during summer internships at public defender and district attorney offices and several legal aid organizations.

Organizers have set a $50,000 fundraising goal for 2026, with the aim of expanding support for students pursuing public interest internships during summer 2026. Alumni, community members and supporters may participate in the event through live and silent auctions or by becoming event sponsors.

Three big days ahead in D.C.

This week, with a hat tip to Joyce Vance.

Monday: Ghislaine Maxwell is scheduled to appear virtually before the House Oversight Committee, chaired by Republican James Comer of Kentucky. Her attorney says she will assert her Fifth Amendment rights and decline to testify. Maxwell says that’s important because her appeals are not exhausted. (She’s serving a 20-year sentence for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein over the course of a decade.) Details here. Monday’s hearing could be short.

Tuesday: The House Homeland Security Committee has an oversight hearing with three men, all of whom report to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. They are Todd Lyons, the acting Director of ICE; Rodney Scott, the CBP Commissioner; and Joseph Edlow, the Director of USCIS. The committee is chaired by Republican Andrew Garbarino of New York. Democrats on the committee include Bennie Thompson, who co-chaired the January 6 Committee with Liz Cheney; Eric Swalwell of California and Dan Goldman of New York.

Wednesday: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is scheduled to testify in a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing chaired by Republican Jim Jordan from Ohio. The ranking Democrat is Jamie Raskin from Maryland. All of the Committee members are listed here. Bondi will be under oath. If you’ve only got time for one hearing, make it this one.

Sam McKenzie seeks data on state’s school voucher program

Tomorrow, February 10, 2026, state Rep. Sam McKenzie will be presenting his legislation regarding school vouchers. HB1052 asks the Office of Research and Education Accountability to report on 1) the number of recipients, 2) the number of students in the program for two or more school years, 3) the number of recipients who were enrolled in a public school in the state for the immediately preceding year, and 4) the number of recipients who were eligible for the first time to enroll in a public K-12 school.

“This is data that is essential to understanding the scholarship’s effect on public schools, and if the scholarship is fulfilling its purpose of providing opportunities to low-income students in poor performing schools,” McKenzie said in his newsletter.

One major concern for Rep. McKenzie is that most of these scholarships might have gone to students who already attend private schools. The legislation is scheduled to be heard at 9 a.m. in Tuesday’s K-12 Subcommittee meeting.

Bob Godwin loved the law

Robert William “Bob” Godwin died January 26, 2026, at age 84. He (and his family) are Fountain City legends. He graduated from the then-new Webb High School as one of four seniors. Then it was off to Emory University in Atlanta and back home to the University of Tennessee College of Law. He worked with the JAG Corps during Vietnam, “writing wills for generals and making insurance claims for fellow soldiers.” Bob practiced law for 55 years with his secretary Janet Fluri, who joined his team while in high school VOE. In all, Robert Godwin was a friend to many and a solid lawyer. He will be missed. Learn more about him in his obituary here.

Free legal advice clinic for veterans

Knoxville Bar Association and Legal Aid of East Tennessee are offering an in-person, free legal advice clinic on from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at the Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office.

In 2026, the clinics are scheduled every other month: February 11, April 8, June 10, August 12, October 14 and December 9.

Veterans who are not able to attend the clinic in person are encouraged to continue to use the telephone clinic option. Preregistration is required for telephone clinic and veterans are asked to call Legal Aid at 865-637-0484 to preregister.

This is a general advice clinic with a wide variety of legal issues, including family law, landlord/ tenant, bankruptcy, criminal defense, consumer protection, contract disputes, child support and personal injury, among other issues.

