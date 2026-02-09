The Fountain City Town Hall invites you to the first meeting of the year tonight, Monday, February 9, 7 p.m. at Fountain City United Methodist choir room, (side entrance and parking lot between the business buildings and church) 212 Hotel Road.

The City of Knoxville’s Park and Recreation Final Drafted Master Plan has been published and is open for public comment before going to the City Council for a vote.

What does this mean? The city is asking for YOUR input!

At the Fountain City Town Hall meeting, attendees may submit questions and concerns about the plan and join a group discussion. Town Hall will take those questions to city officials and request feedback that Town Hall will then publish in Town Hall’s February newsletter.

The idea is that our neighbors (you) will gain collective insight and context through this experience, so you are best equipped to submit your individual comment no later than March 1st via the link the city provided for the master plan. Town Hall will also submit a response that aligns with the discussions had and the feedback received from the city.

If you would like to view the Master Plan as it mostly relates to Fountain City prior to the Town Hall meeting, the city has pointed us to the Executive Summary for an overview, Chapter 3 for input needs and assessment, and Chapter 4 for vision.

You can visit the city website here: Parks & Recreation Master Plan – City of Knoxville.

