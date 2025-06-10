Mental Health Awareness Month was recognized in May but we need to be aware of our mental health every day. Across our organization, FirstBank associates wore green and jeans on May 15, Mental Health Awareness Day, to stand united in raising awareness and breaking the stigma. Let’s keep the conversation going because taking care of your mental health is just as important as your physical health.

Chris Parrott is senior vice president/ regional marketing manager for FirstBank and can be reached at Chris.Parrott@firstbankonline.com.