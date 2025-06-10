As gardening season continues, several Knox County Master Gardener events are scheduled for June.

A garden class on basic principles of gardening was held June 7, at the Powell United Methodist Church, 323 W. Emory Road. The free event focused on planning, prepping, planting, pampering, problems and pests for ornamental plants, as well as vegetables.

On Tuesday, June 17, 11 a.m., master gardeners will lead tours of Collier Preserve, a native plant garden and birding area. The free guided nature walks will be one hour. Meet at the Powell Branch Library next to Collier Preserve, which is located at 316 W. Emory Road.

Let’s Talk Turf will be topic on Thursday, June 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m., at the University of Tennessee Extension Eastern Region office, 1801 Downtown West Blvd. Lawn care will be discussed by master gardener Roger Denny, who will share research-based approaches to lawn care.

On Saturday, June 21, 10 a.m. – noon at the Norwood Branch Library, 1110 Merchant Dr., master gardener Cid Letsinger will answer garden and plant questions.

Other master gardeners will be at community farmers markets in June, including those at Dixie Lee at Renaissance, Ebenezer Road, Tellico Village, New Harvest Park and Market Square.

For more information or to ask a question online, go to https://www.knoxcountymastergardener.org/ask-a-master-gardener/

For more information on garden events, go to https://www.knoxcountymastergardener.org/events-news/

KCMG, a Tennessee non-profit 501 (c) (3), is a joint program of the University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension Services.

Nancy Howell, is president of the Chapman Highway Garden Club and occasional spokesperson for Knox County Master Gardener.

