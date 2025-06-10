Looking for something special to share with your dad this Father’s Day weekend? How about an exciting afternoon filled with classic cars and a cookout at the Father’s Day Car Show on Friday, June 13, 5-7 p.m. Morning Pointe of Powell Assisted Living, 7700 Dannaher Drive, Powell, TN 37849.

Anyone with a cool car is welcome to register it for the event by calling 865-686-5771.

For more information or to RSVP, call 865-686-5771 or email powell-led@morningpointe.com.

Morning Pointe Senior Living is a senior living company with 42 assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care communities in five Southeastern states, including 9 in the greater Knoxville area. For more information, visit morningpointe.com.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.