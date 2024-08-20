Meet Jason Messing: Journey to Juicebeats Photography

Sometimes, one fascinating story leads to another. So true as my story on Nora Messing last October has led me to learn the journey of her son Jason Messing: sports fanatic, artist and master photographer.

During his formative years, Jason, the sports fanatic, was passionate about playing just about every game that required stamina and intensity. He has competed in soccer, baseball, basketball, football, track, gymnastics, tennis, golf, hockey and swimming.

Likewise, Jason, the artist, was as also passionate about drawing and music, often sketching characters from Marvel and DC comics, which he says, “sparked an early dream of becoming an architect.” His deep draw to music, creating and making his own music from his early teen years would spark a later dream that would become his actual reality.

After his early youth, and not quite being the Superman of his DC comics art, he had to choose one main concentration, and football became that focus, eventually taking him to the University of Tennessee to play wide receiver and defensive back.

While at the university, Jason’s visions changed twice. Aspiring to become a doctor, he initially majored in exercise science. However, with his love of music continuing to develop, so did the desire to pursue a major focused on music and not medicine. He decided to pursue a major in entertainment media production but UT didn’t offer a relevant major.

North Alabama did have the major and offered Jason a scholarship. He transferred to North Alabama, where he says, “I thrived both academically and athletically, setting three school records in football and learning about music, TV and film production.”

Jason Messing at North Alabama Highlights

After Jason graduated, he played some professional football despite injuries that eventually sidelined him. It was during these years he met his future wife, Staci. They married in 2013 and it was on their honeymoon new dreams matched old passions to create the present reality.

On their honeymoon in Antigua, Jason bought a digital camera. Sounds simple, right. Not for Jason. It started a new passion: photography.

He recalls, “After the trip, I immersed myself in learning everything I could about photography, taking pictures for friends and coworkers, and bringing my camera everywhere. My street photography in downtown Knoxville caught the eye of a couple planning their wedding, leading to my first wedding photography gig in September 2014. Staci became my second shooter, and together we built our wedding photography business from that first event.”

When I look at Jason’s story, I see a little boy who was competitive in every sport and loved the freedom of art and music. As an adult, he wanted to pursue a career that allowed him to earn an income while also doing something creative, competitive and fulfilling.

He says, “The area has an abundance of photographers, which can be challenging when trying to book weddings; however, the experience and knowledge that we offer couples does help us stand out. In addition to offering digital photography, I also shoot on a film camera to bring something to the table that others do not.”

Juicebeats Photography has given Jason and Staci that special fulfillment they were seeking. In 2017, Juicebeats Photography was voted City View’s Best of the Best photographers. Jason says of the honor: “It honestly came out of nowhere. I had seen people sharing their links where they could vote for other photographers around town. I felt really accomplished that I didn’t do any of that and was still voted as one of the best. We’ve also been featured in some major publications along the way. Martha Stewart Weddings, The New York Times, Wedding Sparrow and Magnolia Rouge to name a few.”

Photography is not all Jason and Staci do every day. They have three children: Jaden, 10; Aaliyah, 7; and Miles, 3. Those three treasures keep them busy.

Jason has not let go of competing physically either. In his free time, he enjoys cycling, the racing kind, across the Southeast. He has been doing so for the last four years.

They look forward to expanding the business in the future by adding additional photographers to serve more couples.

