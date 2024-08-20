Hillcrest Foundation Golf Tournament is October 14: Register now

The 5th Annual Hillcrest Foundation Golf Tournament is Monday, October 14, 8:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. at Avalon Golf and Country Club, 700 Turnberry Circle, Lenoir City, TN 37772.

You don’t want to miss this event that puts the “fun” in fundraiser with food, gift bags and special prizes.

Hillcrest Healthcare Communities Inc. operates three skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care facilities with the newest division, Hillcrest At Home, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Chartered in 1960 as a 501(c)(3) organization, Hillcrest Healthcare operates without the shelter of a corporation, the benevolence of a church or the financial support of a county government.

With more than 500 employees, Hillcrest Healthcare is the largest provider of skilled nursing care in Knoxville, with locations in the north, south and west communities.

Hillcrest Healthcare continues its mission to provide long-term and skilled nursing home beds to the citizens of Knox and surrounding counties and to ensure that the most vulnerable members of the population receive the benefits of our services.

Join and swing a club to support Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation and the local seniors!

