Angora Frog Farm opens tomorrow: Don’t miss it

Angora Frog Farm grand opening is Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 2 p.m. at 7325 Brickyard Road, Powell. Don’t miss this event for the whole family and see the fun opportunities for children going forward as Carol Evans said, “It’s for little kids with big imaginations.”

Many Powell businesses contributed funds to make this park a reality. It was developed by Legacy Parks Foundation on land donated by Arvin and Sabra Brown, and parking is behind their big white house on Brickyard between Powell Drive and Beaver Creek Road.

Come see and enjoy tomorrow!

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com