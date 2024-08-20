KCSO receives Tucker Blakely award

Our Town Hero is the Knox County Sheriff’s Office which received an award in memory of Deputy Tucker Blakely on Friday, August 16, during the 20th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office recognized the achievements of law enforcement agencies statewide during the event.

Deputy Tucker Blakely was killed on duty October 2, 2023.

KCSO Sgt. Scott DeArmond accepted the award for the department.

The KCSO social media posted: “We are grateful for everyone who helps us continue to honor Deputy Blakely’s service and sacrifice.”

The information for this article from KCSO website.

