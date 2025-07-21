It’s time for another Second Harvest staff spotlight. Meet Alex Swaggerty who has been serving East Tennessee as a staff member at Second Harvest for 13 years.

Alex currently works as our warehouse manager. In this role, he is responsible for all receiving and distribution activities, warehouse maintenance, inventory control, warehouse layout, rotation and more.

Alex loves all Vols sports saying, “I love to cheer on my Vols and Lady Vols in all sports.”

He also enjoys the outdoors, especially camping and fishing.

A Dolly Parton fan, he named his pet corgi Dolly, and yes, she’s named after the famous Dolly.

Thank you, Alex, for your long-lasting commitment to Second Harvest and your fellow East Tennesseans.

