“Does reading good news genuinely improve mental health, or is it a feel-good moment that fades quickly? Research and anecdotal evidence suggest that consuming positive news stories can improve mental well-being, foster hope, reduce stress and promote happiness.

“To understand the impact of good news, it’s essential to first examine its general effects on our psyche. Most mainstream news outlets focus very heavily on all the negative events, from political unrest and natural disasters to crime and economic downturns. This negative bias in the media isn’t surprising, as humans have a natural inclination toward negativity, a very good survival mechanism rooted in our evolutionary history.

“However, this overexposure to a very negative can take a toll on mental health. Studies show that consistent exposure to distressing news can increase stress levels, contribute to anxiety and even lead to symptoms of depression. A very negative news reinforces feelings of helplessness, making the world seem more dangerous and hostile than it is.” (Article on Insight on Mental Wellness (February 2025) from The Psychological Effects of News Consumption.)

There is a growing body of research that examines the effects of positive and negative media on mental health and well-being.

Research is proving exposure to positive media, such as uplifting, inspiring news stories, can lead to increased feelings of happiness and reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety, fostering a sense of hope and optimism.

These positive media narratives often highlight stories of resilience and overcoming adversity that may enhance readers’ resilience, encouraging them to face their own challenges with a more positive mindset while stories that promote acts of kindness might inspire similar behaviors, improving interpersonal relationships.

Longitudinal studies suggest that regular consumption of positive media can lead to sustained improvements in mental health, including lower levels of stress and higher overall life satisfaction.

On the flip slide, exposure to distressing news can heighten feelings of anxiety and chronic stress and may lead to feelings of hopelessness and depressive symptoms with continuous exposure reducing empathy and concern for others, affecting social relationships.

Overall, the research underscores the potential of positive media to enhance emotional well-being, foster resilience and promote healthier behaviors. Engaging with uplifting content can be a valuable tool for improving mental health and building a more optimistic outlook on life.

