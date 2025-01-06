December 30, 2024, was declared Vicky Dalton Day by Mayor Indya Kincannon to honor Dalton’s 35 years of dedicated service to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Mayor Kincannon posted on her website, “From her early days processing documents in ‘System 6’ to being affectionately known as the ‘Real Fire Chief,’ Vicky has been a cornerstone of KFD and a beloved member of our community. Her commitment to the department and the people of Knoxville has left an unforgettable legacy.

“Thank you, Vicky, for your incredible service and for making KFD a better place for all!”

In January 2021, Vicky Dalton marked her 40th year with the city of Knoxville and her 32nd with the Knoxville Fire Department.

Her officemates threw a party with waffles and fire helmet decor, taking the appropriate safety precautions.

“It was a total surprise! I had no idea,” she said. In 1981, Vicky joined the city of Knoxville as part of Systems 6, a department that supported other city departments with word processing and printing. At a time when most departments were using typewriters, those that had large typing/printing and mailing jobs went to Systems 6 for assistance. In September 1989, Vicky took a position available for the fire chief’s principal secretary. “It was totally different,” she says. “The woman I replaced, Wanda, had replaced Mary Ann, who had been there forever.” Wanda was only in the role for a short time before taking a teaching position, and after less than an hour of training, Vicky was assisting the KFD’s fire chief. She’s assisted seven of them: Bruce Cureton, Gene Hamlin, Eddie Cureton, Charlie Hansard, Carlos Perez, Bob Key and Stan Sharp. “A good firefighter is fearless to some degree – they do need to run into burning buildings, but they also need some technical and EMS skills, because it’s not all running into burning buildings. “In addition, compassion, integrity and good people skills are necessary because they deal with a wide variety of people who are usually having one of their worst days. These are just a few qualities that I feel help make a great firefighter.” Dalton’s institutional knowledge assists everyone – new chiefs, new hires, colleagues. She helps them all. “We put out fires in the office too,” she says.

The people at KnoxTNToday wish to thank Vicky Dalton as well for a lifetime of service to the people of Knoxville.

Information and quotes for this story came from the city of Knoxville website and social media. KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.