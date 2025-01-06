Lynne Parker Ph.D. is returning to the White House in January to serve as executive director of the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science & Technology (PCAST) and as counselor to the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

President Trump posted the announcement on X:

“I am pleased to announce the brilliant Team that will be working in conjunction with our White House A.I. & Crypto Czar, David O. Sacks. Together, we will unleash scientific breakthroughs, ensure America’s technological dominance, and usher in a Golden Age of American Innovation!

“PCAST will assemble America’s most distinguished minds in science and technology to advise our Administration on critical issues like Artificial Intelligence.”

Dr. Parker is retired as associate vice chancellor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and director of the AI Tennessee Initiative. Prior to this role, she led national AI policy efforts 2018-2022 in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, serving as deputy chief technology officer of the United States, founding director of the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office and assistant director for AI.

She and husband Bob Parker live in Knox County and Bob, a business consultant, is a member of Farragut Rotary. They attend Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. She obtained a doctorate in computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.