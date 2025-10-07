Several events hosted by Knox County Master Gardeners are scheduled for October and November 2025. All events are free.

Thursday, October 9: A presentation on ferns will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the University of Tennessee Eastern Regional Office, 1801 Downtown West Blvd. Master gardeners Janet Cushman and Marian Phillips will discuss fern habitats, types, and growing methods.

Saturday, October 18: Master Gardener Cid Letsinger will answer garden and plant questions from 10 a.m. to noon at the Norwood Branch Library, 1110 Merchant Drive.

Sunday, October 26: Knoxville Botanical will also be holding its annual Fall Festival and Plant Sale from 1-5 p.m. It is free, but preregistration is required by emailing classroom@knoxcountymastergardener.org.

Wednesday, October 29: A Zoom presentation on how to become a Knox County Master Gardener volunteer will be held from 11 a.m. – noon. To register, email extension agent Rylan Thompson at cthomp55@tnstate.edu or call 865-215-2340.

Saturday, November 8: A KCMG Garden Classroom event on how to plant a tree will be held 10 a.m. – noon at the Knoxville Botanical Gardens and Arboretum, 2743 Wimple Ave. Those attending will learn proper methods for planting trees and participate in a tree-planting event. Refreshments will be provided, along with a raffle at the event’s conclusion.

Saturday, November 15: Master Gardener Cid Letsinger will answer garden and plant questions from 10 a.m.- noon at the Norwood Branch Library, 1110 Merchant Drive.

For more information on garden events, go to https://www.knoxcountymastergardener.org/events-news/

KCMG, a Tennessee non-profit 501 (c) (3), is a joint program of the University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension Services.

