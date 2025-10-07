Pete Denahy will perform on Friday, October 10, from 8-10 p.m. at Laurel Theater, 1538 Laurel Avenue, as sponsored by Jubilee Community Arts. Reserve your spot here: Ticket Link.

At the age of 11, Denahy knew he wanted to be a country singer. He taught himself to play the guitar, started writing songs, and at the age of 13, saw Slim Dusty in concert for the first time. Twelve years later, he was in Slim’s band playing fiddle and doing a comedy spot on the show.

His latest record, She Loves Me To The Moon, is not a comedy release but a traditional country album featuring his own fiddle playing, twangy guitars, and wailing pedal steel. Produced by Simon Johnson at Hillbilly Hut Studio, it includes fine playing by some of Australia’s best and a collection of new tracks penned with help from the Wolfe Brothers, Mike Carr, Bill Whyte, and Evan Murphy.

Denahy is a five-time Golden Guitar winner and is very happy to have won three of those for his fiddle playing – an instrument that has kept him in work for many years. As well as working as a side man and guest artist for Slim, he has done the same for Sara Storer, Troy Cassar-Daley and Lee Kernaghan.

