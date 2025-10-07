In May 1875, just five years after Anderson Hall first rose from the ruins of the Civil War, Maryville College alumni gathered for the first official meeting of what became the Maryville College Alumni Association. Their stated mission: “to rouse a fervent college patriotism that is both enthusiastic and enduring.”

One hundred and fifty years later, that same spirit is alive and well. This month, thousands of alumni and friends will return to College Hill for Homecoming 2025, scheduled for October 10-12, as a celebration that has grown into one of the college’s most beloved traditions.

“Homecoming is truly the most joyful weekend of the year,” said Jennifer Phillips Triplett ’07, director of Alumni Affairs. “It’s when alumni, families, students, faculty, staff, and friends of Maryville gather to celebrate not only what this place means to us, but who we become because of it. It’s less like an event and more like coming back to the home that shaped us.”

A Weekend of Traditions

The weekend begins on Friday, October 10, with opportunities to explore old and new spaces on campus, including open houses at the Downtown Center, the newly renovated College Archives, select residence halls, and the MC Career Center, which aims to give alumni a sense of what the current student experience is like.

Afternoon campus tours will allow alumni to walk down memory lane literally, and the evening festivities begin with the President’s Welcome Reception at the Clayton Center for the Arts, a chance for alumni and friends to reconnect with campus leadership and one another in celebration of 150 years of alumni fellowship.

Immediately following, the college will host the Founder’s Day Showcase, featuring remarks from MC President Dr. Bryan Coker , the 2025 Alumni Awards and Maryville College Medallion presentation.

On Saturday morning, the campus comes alive with events that highlight the best of Scots spirit. The Alvin C. Baker ’72 Harvest Craft Fair fills Alumni Gym with regional artisans and vendors benefitting the BCAA scholarship endowment.

The Alumni Brunch and Veterans Breakfast provide spaces for community and gratitude, while open houses in the College Archives and Scots Learning Commons within Thaw Hall invite alumni to revisit milestones and traditions of Maryville’s past and future.

At noon, the Maryville College Pep Band leads the Homecoming Parade through campus, bringing together floats, student organizations, reunion classes and the energy of a joyous Scots nation. Alongside, the Scot-Land Fan Zone offers tailgating, food trucks, music, games, and the family-friendly Little Scotties area, ensuring there’s something for Scots of all ages.

A Football Showdown on the Hill

No homecoming would be complete without the roar of battle-hungry Scots on and around Honaker Field. At 1 p.m. Saturday, the Scots take on Centre College at Lloyd L. Thornton Stadium.

And while football takes center stage, other athletics traditions return as well, including alumni baseball and softball games, where former players reconnect with teammates and create new memories on familiar fields.

A Celebration Beyond Campus

Homecoming extends well past College Hill. Thanks to a continued partnership with the Downtown Maryville Alliance, alumni and their families can take part in the Scottie Scavenger Hunt and explore local businesses to “Spot the Scottie.” At the same time, in the neighboring College Hill Historic District, the annual Home Tour opens doors to homes with deep ties to the College. These downtown traditions weave the broader community into the weekend, reinforcing Maryville College’s long-standing connection to its hometown.

Throughout the weekend, reunion gatherings will honor milestone classes ending in 0 and 5 — including the Milestone Reunion Classes of 1965, 1975 and 1985 — with receptions, class photos, and plenty of storytelling.

On Sunday morning, the celebration takes a reflective turn with the Service of Remembrance in the Center for Campus Ministry. The solemn service honors alumni, faculty, and friends of the College who have passed away in the previous year, reminding the community of the enduring bond that ties all Scots together across generations.

Registration and a full schedule of events are available at maryvillecollege.edu/homecoming. Unless otherwise noted, events are free and open to the public. Advance registration for ticketed events closes at midnight on Friday, Oct. 3.

Maryville College is a nationally-ranked institution of higher learning and one of America’s oldest colleges located in Maryville, Tennessee, between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the city of Knoxville. Maryville College offers more than 60 majors, seven pre-professional programs and career preparation from their first day on campus to their last, in the words of our Presbyterian founder, to “do good on the largest possible scale.”

Karen Eldridge, executive director of communications: karen.eldridge@maryvillecollege.edu.

