The Barn on a working farm at Lavender Hills, nestled in 58 acres in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, is hosting a Friendsgiving Event Dinner on Saturday, November 22, 5-9:30 p.m. at 3538 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, TN 37803.

This ticketed event is limited to 250 people and will include all the Thanksgiving dinner victuals from turkey to pumpkin pie. The evening will include karaoke, live music, and door prizes.

