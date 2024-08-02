Master Gardener sessions scheduled

Knox County Master Gardeners (KCMG) will host several events in August for the public.

Master gardener Marsha Lehman will present Cover Crops: Don’t Leave Your Garden Naked on Thursday, August 8, 10:30 a.m. at the Eastern Region Extension Office, 1801 Downtown West Blvd. The free public event will discuss how to protect and feed your garden soil during the winter.

An Ask A Master Gardener (AMG) session is Saturday, August 17, 10 a.m. – noon at Norwood Library, 1110 Merchant Road, 37912. This is scheduled for the public to ask plant and garden questions of certified master gardener Cid Letsinger.

There are additional AMG sessions held at several farmers markets in Knoxville, Tellico Village and Farragut: For details, click KCMG Public Calendar .

More than 130 videos produced by Knox County Master Gardeners are available on the KCMG YouTube Channel . Topics include pruning, growing vegetable and landscape plants, pollinators and other gardening topics.

KCMG, a Tennessee non-profit 501(c)(3), is a University of Tennessee Extension program with more than 200 active members who perform volunteer activities in the Knox County area.

Nancy Howell, is president of the Chapman Highway Garden Club and occasional spokesperson for Knox County Master Gardeners.