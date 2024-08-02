Visiting Costa Rica with the Lights

I have had another incredible two-week trip, but to Costa Rica with Kris Light and family. A trip spent, not in museums and touristy sites, but deep in the heart of Cost Rican diverse wildlife and awe-inspiring nature.

The ultimate photographer, Kris took over 2,000 pictures, but this week, I am sharing a few from each day of week one of the trip.

After arriving in San Jose, Costa Rica, gliding through immigration, the group had their first meal, then went to visit old friends, Luigi Glez, his wife and daughter. Kris met Luigi in 2011 when he worked as a security officer at the San Jose airport. After conversing awhile and becoming Facebook friends, they have kept in touch ever since, each helping the other with their native languages of English and Spanish.

The first full day in Costa Rica was spent hiking the local trails. Wildlife included Basilisk lizards, a boa constrictor, scarlet macaws, crabs and a 3-toed sloth climbing on the trail railing. There was even an orchid growing on a rock.

The following day included a 6-hour boat tour of the mangroves that Kris described as “a wild ride,” but seeing so many birds, crabs, American crocodiles, squirrel monkeys, bats and four different kinds of mangroves was worth it. The caterpillars are huge, 6-inches long, and will become a sphinx moth in a month.

The group found a massive Strangler Fig tree. The trees start as a seedling put in top of the tree by a bird. The roots grow down the host tree trunk to the ground. The Fig eventually kills the host tree, leaving a hollow in the middle when it decomposes.

A day was spent in the exotic nature of Parque Nacional Corcovado after an hour-long boat ride providing views of humpback whales. Once at the park, they saw spiders, squirrels, Howler Monkeys, a Coatis (a kind of raccoon), a tent making bat and a Tapir.

When the group got back to the resort, they decided to go on a guided but to me, terrifying, night hike.

Among the creatures they saw on the hike: a highly poisonous baby Fer-de-lance snake about a foot long that can grow to 5-feet, highly venomous spider eating a butterfly, and a sleeping iguana plus plenty of spiders and bugs.

The night hike scared me to death, but the rest of them seemed excited to narrowly miss deadly snakes and spiders. Thankfully, the following day was lower key, spent snorkeling and relaxing in the hammock.

Leaving Drake Bay to go to Arenal proved interesting as there are no roads to the lodge. Everyone and everything is brought in by water taxis.

Next, the group traveled to La Fortuna, Costa Rica. After dinner, three of the group went on a walk to the frog pond in the woods and Kris was the most excited to “finally see a Red-eyed Tree Frog.”

There is another week of adventure to report so come back next week to see the end of the trip.

Knox the Fox loves to share your trips so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.