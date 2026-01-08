Leadership change ahead for Knox-based PYA

David McMillan, who headed the PYA premier healthcare consulting practice, became president on January 1, 2026, and will become chief executive officer on January 1, 2027. McMillan has served as CFO, executive committee member and leader of PYA’s national consulting practice since 2020.

Martin “Marty” Brown, now president and CEO, will be stepping down from ownership at the end of 2026, after leading the firm through a decade of transformative growth. Brown will remain CEO throughout 2026, then assume the non-ownership role of chief growth officer, accounting and advisory services, in 2027.

Lori Foley, an executive in the firm’s Atlanta office, succeeded McMillan as managing principal, consulting, effective January 1, 2026.

Angie Caldwell, principal and office managing principal in Tampa, took on the additional role of CFO from McMillan. Their elevation highlights PYA’s intentional succession planning and the firm’s ability to cultivate leadership talent from within.

The firm’s owners voted unanimously to remain privately held and independent.

During Brown’s tenure, the firm added offices across the country, including two expansions in Nashville, a major expansion in Tampa, a new office in Charlotte, and growth in Kansas City. These strategic moves, combined with enhanced service offerings and investments in technology and talent, fueled PYA’s evolution into a nationally recognized consulting and accounting firm that now serves clients in 50 states across a span of industries.

Holston Conference UMC adds leader

Margaret Frazier will be joining the Holston Conference staff as its new intergenerational ministry’s specialist, beginning January 15, 2026. The announcement came from the Rev. Dr. Tim Jones, executive director of operations and communications for the conference.

“Margaret brings more than 15 years of ministry experience and most recently served as the director of christian education and family ministries at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church in Kingsport,” Jones wrote. Her passion for ministry is rooted in her “mission experiences, Bible studies, retreats and fun events where children, youth and adults can engage in thoughtful conversation about who God is and how God is calling us to live together.”

She earned a master’s in theological studies from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C. While there, she met her husband, Caleb, who is an ordained elder in the Holston Conference. They are the parents of two: Ruby, 11, and Everett, 7.

Communicators of the Year: Cortney Piper, Ashley Walker, Rian Fann

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Volunteer Chapter will recognize the 2026 Communicator of the Year on Thursday, January 15, 2026, during a lunch and ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Knoxville from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The award honors three individuals who have achieved outstanding professional success. For more information about the awards, visit the awards webpage.

Cortney Piper, founder, Piper Communications, is the 2026 Communicator of the Year.

She also serves as executive director of the Tennessee Advanced Energy Business Council, and is recognized for her leadership in elevating East Tennessee as an innovation hub. Through strategic communication and coalition-building, she has advanced energy innovation and entrepreneurship, driving economic development and job creation across the region.

Ashley Walker, senior social media specialist, TVA, will receive the Ellen Liston Rising Young Professional Award. Walker is recognized for her innovative approach to digital storytelling and community engagement. From managing TVA’s social media presence to starring in a multi-state travel video series showcasing the region’s history and impact, Walker has demonstrated exceptional skill in connecting audiences with TVA’s mission. Her leadership extends beyond work through her role on the SoKno Pride board, where she has championed inclusion and supported local nonprofits.

Rian Fann, a senior in public relations, Tombras School of Advertising & Public Relations, is the Student Communicator of the Year. Fann is a dedicated and engaged student at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He currently serves as the vice president of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) Sammie Lynn Puett Chapter at UTK and is a double major in public relations and journalism. He has completed several internships including the social media intern for Dollywood Parks & Resorts, and communications intern for University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Football. Fann has demonstrated exceptional skills in public relations and digital storytelling and plans to pursue a career in sports or entertainment communications.

Chris Hall: New CEO at Remote Area Medical

Jeff Eastman has retired as chief executive officer at Remote Area Medical and Chris Hall, currently chief operations officer, assumed the role of CEO effective January 1, 2026. The announcement came from the RAM board of directors.

“To support continuity and a smooth transition, RAM’s board has asked Jeff to serve in an advisory role throughout 2026,” said John Myers, board president.

The board hired Eastman as CEO in 2015 on the recommendation of Stan Brock, RAM’s founder. “Since then, he has done an incredible job in leading the organization during some very challenging times, including the death of founder Stan Brock,” said Myers.

RAM provides free, high-quality medical, dental and vision care to communities across the country and around the world. Since 2015, RAM has served more than 300,000 patients through more than 800 pop-up clinics and hybrid telehealth events, delivering more than $105 million in free medical care.

“Chris Hall has a deep understanding of RAM’s operations, its people, and the delivery of care at the heart of our mission,” said Myers. “He is a trusted leader who has earned the confidence of our staff, volunteers, partners and the board.”

Hall, who first volunteered with RAM at the age of 12, has spearheaded multiple innovations in care delivery, including RAM’s hybrid telehealth program and digital denture program.

Founded in 1985, RAM has delivered care to more than one million individuals at over 1,600 clinics, providing more than $230 million in free healthcare services, making it the largest organization of its kind operating at this scale.

In Memoriam

The Knoxville area lost many leaders over recent weeks; we’re highlighting two:

Joseph Leland Johnson passed away on December 20, 2025, at age 85. Not to be confused with Dr. Joe Johnson, former president of the University of Tennessee, Joe left big footprints around town.

His grandson Nathan Johnson wrote: “Our family recently lost a cornerstone piece of our lives, my grandfather – Joe Johnson. If you knew Joe, then you experienced a person who loved people more than anything.

“He was a successful entrepreneur, leader, generous giver, family man, and most importantly lived with a relentless pursuit of Jesus. He and his brother Bob purchased A&W Office Supply in the ’70s, and led two businesses through decades of industry changes and opportunities.

“We at SCHOOL & OFFICE SUPPLY CO., INC. and A&W Supply Inc. mourn his loss while we also celebrate his influence on our businesses and personal lives. His values, work ethic and heart for people will continue to guide how we lead, serve and show up each day. We are deeply grateful for the foundation he built and the example he set.”

Mr. Johnson graduated from Bearden High School and UT. He joined the family business, Highland Products, and later his brother at A&W Supply. He served on many boards and foundations, including Carson-Newman, the Knoxville Nativity Pageant, Pellissippi State and Trinity. Joe enjoyed his involvement with Rotary Club of Knoxville for over 40 years. A long-time member of First Baptist Knoxville and Central Baptist Bearden, Joe cherished his Wednesday and Saturday men’s Bible studies.

A celebration of life was held on January 3, 2026, at Central Baptist Bearden. His full obituary is here.

Glen Massengill, 84, of Jacksboro, passed away on January 4, 2026. He was a member of Caryville First Baptist Church, a U.S. Army veteran and founding board member of CORA. Mr. Massengill was the former owner and operator of Purnell Distributors in Lake City and had served for 20-plus years as president of Fentress County Bank in Jamestown. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and an avid UT Vols fan. Funeral services were held on January 7, 2026. His full obituary is here.

Halls High School has lost three former principals in a short period: Dr. J.W. Phifer, Roy Mullins and Dink Adams. The Halls High football field is named for Mr. Adams and even though he lived in Powell, he left tons of friends in the Halls community. Mr. Mullins was a strong leader and good with (most) people; he served as interim superintendent twice and should have been superintendent of Knox County Schools. Susan Espiritu paid tribute to Dr. Phifer here.

Notes & Quotes

Lauren Longmire has wrapped up six months as VP of Economic Development at the Knoxville Chamber. In all, she’s worked for the Chamber for 14 years. In a post on social media, she called the job “quite the ride,” and said she’s had the chance to see Knoxville from angles most folks never access. “Here’s to the next six months!”

Jann Wenner was born on January 7, 1946, in New York City. He was sent to boarding school in California at age 11 and his parents divorced when he was 12 with neither fighting for custody. He stayed in California and after high school he entered the University of California at Berkeley. He dropped out in 1966 (age 20) and got a job with Ramparts magazine. The next year he and Ralph Gleason founded a magazine. They called it Rolling Stone. (per Garrison Keillor’s Almanac).

Quote: “In 2026, I want to make the assist as visible as the goal. That means when someone closes the deal, hits the milestone or solves the problem, I’ll ask who helped – and then I’ll say their names out loud. In meetings. In emails to leadership. Because culture isn’t built by celebrating outcomes alone. It’s built by signaling what actually counts.” – Rachel Wedding McClelland, executive director, marketing and communications, Pellissippi State Community College, with an “assist” from the Simon Sinek blog.

