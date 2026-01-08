With the new year, maybe I’m feeling a little nostalgic—or maybe using this to re-motivate myself to get back to work. Either way, here are a few more Knoxville-area signs from my ongoing old sign project. Do you have any memories tied to these?

Keeton’s Jewelers

This old sign resides in the Burlington area of East Knoxville. There are a couple of mentions of it online, and it seems to date back to the early 1950s. Did you ever shop there? Any memories to share?

Kays Ice Cream – Chapman Highway

One of several Kay’s Ice Cream shops in the Knoxville area, many of you probably have favorite flavors—and memories—of Kay’s.

The Original Freezo

If you don’t have memories of getting ice cream from The Original Freezo on North Central, it’s not too late. Going strong since 1942, may I suggest the “Full House”: a bowl of chili with a tamale. Go over the top by adding onion rings and a cherry milkshake. If this is the “original,” where were the others?

Feel free to share iconic Knoxville area signs suggestions for me in the comments. A good address and little history would be helpful.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.