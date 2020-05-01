Market at Mary Costa Plaza opens Saturday

The iconic Market Square Farmers Market is on hold until a return to Market Square is deemed safe by the city of Knoxville and Nourish Knoxville, the sponsoring organization.

Instead, a temporary market has been established on the Mary Costa Plaza, 500 Howard Baker Jr. Ave., adjacent to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Many of the Market Square vendors will be there. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday and Saturday starting May 2. The 9-10 a.m. hour is dedicated for shopping by the elderly and immune-compromised. Info here.

New Harvest Farmers Market is open each Thursday 3-6 p.m. at 4775 New Harvest Lane. Nourish Knoxville offers SNAP processing and SNAP doubling (Double Up Food Bucks) at New Harvest. A list of participating vendors by market date can be found here.

Notes

Knoxville Food Trucks Circle has a Facebook page with information from several vendors.

Second Harvest: Seeking donations to help with extra food needs during COVID-19 closures.

Mobile Meals: Volunteers deliver meals 10-1 as frequently as time permits. One- and two-hour routes are available, and there are recipients in every zip code in Knox County. Info, for a speaker or to volunteer: 865-524-2786.

Food City: Temporary new hours: 7-8 a.m. for customers 65 and older as well as customers with underlying health conditions. Also, each Monday, pharmacy locations will be open at 7 a.m. to allow these customers to pick up their prescriptions with limited exposure.

East Tennessee FARM: The Historic Oak Ridge FARM Market open each Saturday 8-12 in Jackson Square. * Ebenezer United Methodist Church Market, Tuesdays 3-6. * Hardin Valley Church of Christ, Thursdays 3-6; opening May 7. Click here for maps and more.

Welcome to our Friday column about food. If you’ve got suggestions for inclusions, improvements or feature stories, please give a shout to sandra.clark@KnoxTNToday.com.