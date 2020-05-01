$260,900 raised for tornado relief

In a five-day campaign, Food City, its vendor partners and its customers raised $260,900 for tornado relief efforts in the Chattanooga area.

More than 40 Food City associates were affected by the tornado, said company president/CEO Steven Smith. The donation went to the Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga.

Food City kicked off the drive with a $50,000 contribution. Food City’s vendors, including Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Chattanooga Bakery (Moon Pie), McKee Foods, Budweiser of Chattanooga, Budweiser of Cleveland and Cherokee Distributing also made contributions totaling $58,500. Customers at stores in Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia donated another $152,434.57.

This is amazing generosity from our valued customers, vendors and the company itself.

Media partners included WDEF-TV, WRCB-TV, WTVC-TV, KZ106, WBIR-TV and WCYB-TV.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.